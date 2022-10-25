Man accused of assaulting hospital security guard

Oct. 25—An Odessa police officer had to use his Taser to take a man suspected of punching a hospital security guard in the face into custody Thursday.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, Odessa Regional Medical Center staff called 911 around 4:30 a.m. Thursday to report a man was refusing to leave and trying to kick in the doors so he could get into the hospital's emergency room.

When an officer arrived, he found Samuel Trayon, a 35-year-old transient, standing outside the north entrance wearing only shorts and shoes. The report stated Trayon repeatedly refused to sit down for the officer and kept trying to approach him despite the officer showing him his Taser.

Eventually, the officer Tased Trayon once and then used the same set of prongs to shock him twice more before being able to handcuff him, the report stated.

An ORMC security guard told the officer Trayon had hit her in the nose, the report stated.

Trayon was arrested on suspicion of assault on a public servant, resisting arrest and public intoxication.

Trayon remained in the Ector County jail Tuesday on surety bonds totaling $17,000. Assault on a public servant is a third-degree felony punishable by two to 10 years in prison.