Man accused of assaulting jailer

Nov. 17—A 28-year-old man arrested on Monday on a domestic violence charge is now facing another felony after he allegedly attacked a corrections officer at the Ector County Adult Detention Center.

According to an Ector County Sheriff's Office report, the officer told deputies he was getting ready to fingerprint Oscar Romero when Romero turned the lights on and on in the fingerprint room. When he confronted Romero, he said Romero took a "fighting stance" and told him, "No one is going to talk to me that way."

The corrections officer said he called for back up and then Romero charged at him and punched him in the face multiple times before throwing him to the floor and continuing his assault while the other officers tried to restrain him, according to the report.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, OPD officers arrested Romero earlier in the evening after his mother told them he punched the center of her back when she came home and complained the house was dirty. According to the same report, officers had been to their house in March after Romero told officers he was going to kill his mother. They were summoned again in August when his mother said he'd assaulted her.

Romero was booked into the Ector County jail on suspicion of continuous violence against the family and assaulting a public servant. Both are third-degree felonies punishable by two to 10 years in prison. He remained in custody Thursday on surety bonds totaling $25,000.