Man accused of assaulting officer

Sep. 28—An attendee of West Texas Fest was arrested on multiple charges including assault of a public servant.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, an officer saw an apparently intoxicated Brett William Heinen using a table for balance at the event Saturday at 5th Street and Texas and became concerned when Heinen started to leave without a sober person to accompany him.

Heinen picked up his pace when the officer tried to get him to stop and when the officer ran after him, he pulled a wine bottle out of his hoodie's pocket and began to run away while yelling what sounded like obscenities, the report stated.

When another officer tackled Heinen, Heinen wrapped his arm about his neck, according to the report. He was pulled off the officer, but he continued to resist arrest and it took a third officer's help to handcuff him.

Heinen was taken to Medical Center Hospital for injuries he sustained during the altercation and medical staff had to sedate him because he was fighting with them while they were trying to treat him, according to the report.

Heinen was booked into the Ector County jail Monday on suspicion of evading detention, assaulting a public servant and resisting arrest. He was released Tuesday after posting surety bonds totaling $16,000.

The assault charge is a Class 3 felony punishable by two to 10 years in prison.