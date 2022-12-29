Man accused of assaulting officer

Dec. 28—A Big Lake man was arrested Dec. 20 on six warrants issued following an October altercation with a University of Texas Permian Basin officer.

According to a UTPB report, an officer sent to investigate a possible car burglary on Oct. 15 arrived in time to see a man matching the description of the suspect jumping a fence and running into a pasture near Falcon's Nest Circle. The officer then learned the man had entered into another vehicle near Duck Pond Road.

When the officer arrived, he saw the suspect get out of the vehicle, look at him and take off running toward the Duck Pond, the report stated. Once he realized there was no outlet, the man surrendered.

After the man, Andrew Gabriel Garcia, was taken into custody, the officer found a syringe with methamphetamine residue in it in Garcia's pocket and multiple meth pipes in Garcia's backpack, the report stated.

The officer wrote in his report Garcia kicked his glasses off his face and bit one of his fingers while he was putting him inside his patrol unit. The officer also said Garcia repeatedly kicked the patrol unit's side doors and windows and tore up wiring to a GPS "puck," causing $3,000 worth of damage.

Garcia was booked into the Ector County jail on suspicion of assault on a peace officer, criminal mischief over $2,500, possession of methamphetamine, evading arrest, two counts of burglary of a vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He remains in the jail on surety bonds totaling $44,500.