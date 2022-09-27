Man accused of assaulting OPD officer

Sep. 26—An Odessa police officer investigating a minor accident early Saturday morning ended up being assaulted by a drunk man, according to an OPD report.

According to the report, officers were dispatched to the accident in the 100 block of Pronto Street around 4:45 a.m. Saturday and when they arrived, they found a GMC Acadia parked on top of a dirt mound and Mario Ramos, 29, sitting in the back seat with a license plate in one hand and a Truly Hard Seltzer in the other.

Ramos, who had bloodshot red eyes, refused an officer's commands once he got out of the SUV, the report stated. He rolled up his sleeves and charged at the 29-year-old officer with both hands clenched and began punching him, according to the report.

Ramos was arrested on suspicion of assault on a peace officer and public intoxication, which is a misdemeanor. The assault is a Class 2 felony punishable by two to 20 years in prison. Ramos was released from the Ector County jail Monday after posting a $25,000 surety bond.