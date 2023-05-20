Man accused of assaulting Plymouth officer, vandalism after leaving treatment facility, police say

A Haverhill man is accused of assaulting a Plymouth police officer, vandalizing property and breaking and entering and damaging a motor vehicle after leaving a treatment facility on Friday night, police said.

Camilo Gutierrez, 49, was charged with assault and battery on a police officer, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a dangerous weapon, vandalizing property, breaking and entering of a motor vehicle, malicious damage to a motor vehicle and disturbing the peace, police said.

“We commend our Officers as well as their level of restraint with such a violent individual,” police said in a statement on Saturday.

Around 9:30 p.m. Friday, Plymouth officers were called to a treatment facility for a report of a person being aggressive towards staff, setting off alarms, and “throwing stuff around the building.”

The man, described by police as weighing 270 pounds and standing 5 feet 11 inches tall, left the facility before officers arrived. Officers searched the area but were unable to find him.

Shortly after midnight, the man returned to the facility and began swinging a shovel handle in a threatening manner, then he shattered a window in the building, and damaged other property, police said.

He then left the facility, again.

Officers found the man, later identified as Gutierrez, in a truck that he had just broken into in the driveway of a Plymouth resident who was sleeping, police said.

Officers attempted to speak with the man “but were met with extreme aggression, insults, and assaultive behavior,” police said.

The man “began smashing the interior of the truck with baseballs, a shovel handle, and sharp metal objects (leather puncturing tools),” police said.

The man also “displayed all of these items in a threatening manner to Police Officers present,” police said.

Officers tried to deescalate the situation but the man continued, by smashing windows -- “the entirety of the interior” of the vehicle -- and he was injuring himself in the process, police said.

Officers approached the man by using “O.C. spray which had no effect” and “the man was able to swing the shovel handle almost striking an officer, as well as use a metal fork to stab at a Sergeant through a window that he just smashed,” police said.

Officers then tased the man, which allowed the officers to get the man out of the vehicle, police said.

“Once out, the man continued to resist and began spitting bloody spit at Officers,” police said.

Gutierrez was finally taken into custody.

One officer suffered minor injuries, and Gutierrez had minor lacerations, police said.

