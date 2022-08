Man accused of assaulting several people, including Boulder police officers

Aug. 24—An 18-year-old has been arrested after reportedly assaulting numerous people, including police officers, on Tuesday in Boulder.

Perry Gilreath was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of first-degree assault on a police officer, second-degree assault on a police officer, second-degree assault, third-degree assault, attempt to disarm a police officer, obstructing a peace officer and resisting arrest.

According to an affidavit, police were called to the 800 block of 30th Street after witnesses said Gilreath was lying down in the road and refusing to move. One witness said Gilreath at one point stated he was high on mushrooms.

When police arrived, Gilreath put a passerby in a leg lock before two officers began to try and put him in handcuffs.

According to the affidavit, while Gilreath was struggling with the two officers, he grabbed one of the officers' holstered gun. When the officer tried to put her hand on the gun to keep it in the holster, Gilreath bit the officer's hand.

One of the officers repeatedly used a stun gun on Gilreath, but he continued to struggle with the two officers. After four cycles with the stun gun, officers were able to move Gilreath out of the street.

While trying to place Gilreath in handcuffs, Gilreath again began to struggle and kicked one officer in the head and repeatedly punched him.

According to the affidavit, Gilreath then got naked from the waist down as he continued to struggle with officers. Another officer again used a stun gun, and officers were able to get Gilreath in custody and into an ambulance.

Both Gilreath and the officer who was kicked in the head were taken to the hospital for evaluation. Boulder police said the officer sustained a concussion.

Boulder police said a third officer who was not accounted for in charging was assaulted, but not seriously hurt.

Gilreath was later released and taken to the Boulder County Jail, and is now being held on a $100,000 secured bond.

According to the affidavit, prior to the call Gilreath had also put a man in a chokehold, and police are investigating whether Gilreath assaulted other people prior to police arriving on scene.

Anyone who may have been a victim in this case or who witnessed any part of this incident is asked to call Boulder police Detective E. Starks at 303-441-3067 and reference case No. 22-08252.