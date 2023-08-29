Man accused of assaulting sister, mom

Aug. 28—An Odessa man was arrested on multiple felony charges Thursday after multiple people told authorities he swung a tire iron at his mother and shoved his pregnant sister to the ground.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, dispatchers received a disturbance call around 7 p.m. Thursday from the 4300 block of Locust Avenue and when officers arrived, they saw multiple people in the street.

Witnesses and family members told officers Jeremy Pinedo, 29, and his 32-year-old pregnant sister began arguing at the front door after she told him to leave, the report stated. After he allegedly shoved her to the ground, witnesses said he armed himself with a tire iron and swung it at his 51-year-old mom while she was holding an 8-month-old boy.

Pinedo's sister said her brother knew she was pregnant before the fight turned physical, the report stated. Officers saw redness and scratches on her face.

Pinedo told police he was at the residence to collect money he was owed, but he denied shoving his sister, the report stated. He admitted to arming himself with the tire iron, but said it was to protect himself from his mother's boyfriend.

Pinedo was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault of a pregnant person and endangering a child. The aggravated assault charge is the most serious and is punishable by two to 20 years in prison.

He remained in the Ector County jail Monday on surety bonds totaling $34,000.