Man accused of assaulting teens, ex-wife

Apr. 24—An Odessa man was arrested early Friday morning after witnesses told police he used a PlayStation 4 cord to discipline two teenagers and then threatened to kill his former wife for coming to their defense.

Odessa police officers received a 911 disturbance call from the Sunset Apartments on Andrews Highway around 3:30 a.m. Friday. When officers arrived, they found a 15-year-old girl with welts on her right him.

According to an OPD report, the teenager told the officers John Thomas Peterson III, 31, struck her hip with the PS4 cord for not looking him in the eyes while he yelled at her for "talking to a guy."

Another child, a 13-year-old boy, told officers Peterson became upset with him because he thought he'd recorded the girl being whipped and hit him in the back with the same cord, the report stated.

A woman in the apartment told officers that when she tried to force Peterson to leave the apartment, he grabbed a knife, held it to her throat and threatened to kill her, the report stated. She said if she had moved, Peterson would've followed through.

The boy told officers he struggled with Peterson over the knife, injuring one of his fingers in the process, the report stated.

Peterson was arrested on suspicion of two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and assault causing bodily injury. He remained in the Ector County jail Monday on surety bonds totaling $105,000.