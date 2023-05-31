Man accused of assaulting, threatening woman with knife, locking children in car

A Great Falls man has been charged with a felony and multiple misdemeanors for allegedly assaulting a woman multiple times, threatening her with a knife and purposefully locking two young children in a car for an extended period of time.

Sioux Summer Necklace, 32, faces a felony charge of assault with a weapon as well as a misdemeanor charges of partner or family member assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

The following information is from charging documents. The defendant is considered innocent until proven guilty.

On Saturday, Great Falls police officers responded to a reported disturbance on Upper River Road, where children ages 1 and 2 were inside a car, and woman was standing outside the vehicle.

The woman had dried blood coming out of her ear and noticeable bruising under her left eye, according to the report, and one of the children in the car was covered in dry formula, as they had opened the package and attempted to eat it.

The woman told police that Necklace had assaulted her on multiple occasions over the prior three days, punching her in the face and head and had also held the point of a knife to her neck, cutting a small hole in the skin, according to the affidavit.

Prior to the officers’ arrival, Necklace had allegedly put the young children in the vehicle, locked the doors and ran away with the keys to prevent the woman from being able to get them out. The children were locked in the vehicle for about 90 minutes before officers were able to open the car.

Officers found Necklace hiding in a nearby residence soon after, and Necklace reportedly admitted to locking the kids in the car but denied the prior assaults.

The state has requested a $40,000 bond in the case. Necklace is currently on probation on a strangulation charge.

This article originally appeared on Great Falls Tribune: Great Falls man accused of assault, threatening woman with knife