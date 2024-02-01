Man accused of assaulting two 7-year-old children at Manchester elementary school

A New Hampshire man is under arrest for allegedly shoving two elementary school children to the ground.

William O’Connell, 24, of Allenstown, New Hampshire, turned himself into police on Wednesday night after authorities issued a warrant for his arrest. He is charged with felony second-degree assault and simple assault.

Manchester Police say O’Connell was a behavior technician employed by Applied ABC and the two assaults occurred at the Parker Varney Elementary School on the same day but at different times.

According to witnesses, O’Connell threw a 7-year-old boy to the ground and the child sustained facial injuries. In the second incident, officials say he put a 7-year-old girl on the floor in a “hard manner” but she wasn’t injured.

O’Connell was released on personal recognizance bail pending his arraignment in March.

Boston 25 News has reached out to both Manchester Public Schools and Applied ABC for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

