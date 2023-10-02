Man accused of assaulting two women, starting fire in CT home where he tried barricading himself

A Torrington man has been accused of assaulting two women, including an elderly victim who suffered serious facial and head injuries, before trying to barricade himself in his home and starting a fire, police said.

Martin West, 52, was arrested Sunday on charges of second-degree assault, first-degree assault of an elderly person, attempt to commit second-degree arson, reckless burning and second-degree breach of peace, according to the Torrington Police Department.

Officers on Sunday said they began investigating after a woman who was visibly injured arrived at the police department and alleged that West had assaulted her, Torrington police said.

Officers then responded to West’s home, where police said he refused to cooperate with investigators. As police were trying to speak with West, an 80-year-old woman covered in blood, who was “severely injured” with injuries to her face and head, emerged from the home, according to police.

The woman alleged that West had hit her with several objects, police said.

According to police, West tried barricading himself in the home before apparently lighting a book on fire. Authorities entered the home when they spotted smoke and took West into custody. The fire was quickly put out.

Torrington police said the Connecticut State Police Western District Major Crime Squad responded to assist in the investigation based on the severity of the 80-year-old’s injuries. Authorities obtained a search warrant for the residence, police said.

The elderly woman was taken to an area hospital where she was listed in stable condition. The other victim was also treated at a hospital before being released, police said.

West was held on a $1 million bond and was expected to face a judge Monday in Torrington.