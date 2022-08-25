Man accused of assaulting wife, threatening police in Peterborough

Aug. 25—PETERBOROUGH — A Peterborough man faces a number of charges after he allegedly assaulted his wife and threatened police with a gun.

Daniel Laguerre, 35, was taken into custody Thursday about 12 hours after his wife reported he assaulted her and told her he would use a gun against police if they caught him, according to a Peterborough police news release.

The woman is being treated at a hospital for her injuries, police said.

A number of area police agencies responded to Laguerre's Hunt Road home due to the threat against police, the release said. Shortly before 11 a.m. Thursday, police went onto the property and, after a short dialogue, arrested Laguerre without incident, according to the release. Hunt Road, Kemp Road and a short section of Currier Avenue were closed during this time, for about 35 minutes.

Police did not provide further information on whether Laguerre was armed at the time of his arrest. He faces felony charges of second-degree assault and criminal restraint, and misdemeanor charges of stalking, breach of bail conditions, and two counts of domestic violence simple assault. He is being held at the Valley Street Jail with an arraignment scheduled for Friday in Hillsborough County Superior Court.

Assisting Peterborough police were the Keene SWAT team, Monadnock Special Response Team, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Department and Peterborough Ambulance.

