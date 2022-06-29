Man accused of assaulting woman while she held baby

Jun. 29—ST. PETER — A Mankato man is accused of assaulting a woman while she was holding a baby, according to charges filed against him Monday.

Malcohm Mickelle Clark, 28, faces felony domestic assault, gross misdemeanor domestic assault and additional charges related to the allegations in Nicollet County District Court.

The alleged incident occurred Saturday in North Mankato, according to a criminal complaint.

The woman told officers she had a 9-month-old baby in one arm and a baby bottle in the other arm while Clark and she were arguing that day. When she shook the bottle at Clark and told him to stay away, he allegedly grabbed her neck, causing her to fall to the floor with the baby in her arms.

She reported his hands were still on her neck when she was on the floor and she feared for her life. He then let go after she hit him in the face, according to the complaint, leading her to lock herself in the bathroom with the baby.

An officer noted redness and scratches on the woman's throat afterward, as well as marks on the side of her neck.

Clark reportedly told police the two got into a verbal argument.

An individual who came over to the residence around the time of the incident said the woman told him that Clark "choked me out with my baby." The man reported that Clark responded by accusing her of using the child as a shield.

The woman later called police to confirm she hadn't lost the ability to breathe and told them she wasn't sure if Clark used his hand or arm against her throat, according to the complaint.

