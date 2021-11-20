Man accused of assaulting YISD security officer as he fled El Paso police in theft case

A man wanted in connection with a theft at a store allegedly attacked an Ysleta Independent School District security officer as he fled from El Paso police officers, officials said.

Stephen Gallegos, 34, is accused of trying to steal from a Dollar Tree store in the 2200 block of Yarbrough Drive near Montwood Drive about 4:30 p.m. Thursday, El Paso Police Department officials said.

Stephen Gallegos

Gallegos fled before officers responding to a call of a theft in progress arrived at the scene.

He was seen by multiple witnesses in the area of Allway Street and Montwood Drive, officials said.

As officers were searching for the suspect in the area, a witness flagged officers down and told them he saw Gallegos go into Eastwood Heights Elementary School.

Officers went into the school and were told by a YISD security officer that Gallegos had run toward a hallway.

Officers found Gallegos in the hallway. They gave him verbal commands to stop, but he refused to comply and ran away, officials said.

He then entered a classroom, where officers again gave him verbal commands to get on the ground.

Gallegos then complied with officers and was taken into custody.

An investigation into the incident revealed Gallegos allegedly assaulted a 50-year-old school district security officer who attempted to investigate why Gallegos was in the building, officials said.

Gallegos was arrested in connection with one count each of assault on a security officer, evading arrest and detention, and criminal trespass.

He was booked into the El Paso County Jail on a bond totaling $12,000. He had yet to post bail as of Friday, jail logs show.

Gallegos also faces charges in connection with criminal warrants alleging assault causing bodily injury involving family violence and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

