Man accused of Atlanta shooting extradited from Cobb County to face murder charge

A man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a man who was shot a month ago in Atlanta.

On Dec. 7, at about 2:19 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting at 415 Fairburn Road SW.

Arriving officers found a 20-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say he died from his injuries on Dec. 14.

On Dec. 28, Javon Williams, 20, was extradited from the Cobb County Jail to the Fulton County Jail and is charged with murder in connection to the deadly shooting.

