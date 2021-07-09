Man accused of attack with rubber hammer

Jul. 8—JANESVILLE — A Janesville man is accused of a vicious attack with a rubber mallet in a domestic violence incident Thursday, July 1.

Brian S. Koch, 50, is charged with first- degree reckless injury and false imprisonment, both while armed.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called to an east-side residence and found a woman covered in blood.

The woman was standing in the driveway with a rubber mallet in her hand, which also was bloody. She told officers Koch had assaulted her. Koch was also at the house and was arrested.

Koch later told police he and the woman were having a dispute, and at one point, he told her "I'm going to kill you."

Koch said he retrieved the mallet because he wanted to break down a door so he could speak to the woman.

The woman told police Koch hit her with the hammer about 20 times over the course of 30 seconds to a minute, she fell, and he got on top of her and hit her again with the mallet and his fists.

Police said the woman suffered four large cuts on the back of her head, a large cut on one ear, a large bump on her forehead and bruises on her left forearm.

Koch made his initial court appearance Friday, July 2, and was held on a $2,500 cash bond. Bond conditions included absolute sobriety, no weapons possession and no contact with the woman. His next court appearance is scheduled for July 28.