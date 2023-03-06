Man accused of attacking 2 Newton police officers, knocking 1 unconscious, to face a judge

The man accused of assaulting two Newton police officers, knocking one unconscious, will be arraigned in court Monday morning. Newton Police Chief John Carmichael Jr. said the suspect is known to police and has a history of assault and battery on police officers. In this latest incident, he’s accused of punching two officers, knocking one unconscious, and attempting to take their guns.

This all happened just after ten o’clock Saturday night. Police say they were called to an apartment on Watertown Street for a domestic violence incident where a person had been punched in the face. When officers got there, Chief Carmichael said the suspect was outside and ran back in the apartment. Officers ran in and tried to arrest the suspect. That’s when the chief says the suspect punched an officer on the side of the head. Officials said the suspect tried at least twice to take guns from the officers’ holsters. The victim and two police officers were taken to the hospital and are expected to be ok, but Chief Carmichael says domestic violence calls can be some of the most dangerous calls for officers to respond to.

“This is just a situation that, you know, our officers face every day,” he said. “They go to these types of calls and they’re very unpredictable and very dynamic and I appreciate the work that they do every day when they respond to these calls to keep victims safe and to keep our community safe.”

The mayor also spoke about the dangers officers face every day no matter the type of call.

“They arrested this alleged perpetrator in a safe way,” said Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller. “They took the brunt of the violence. I am thinking of the two of them and their families and hoping for a speedy recovery. I couldn’t be more proud of our police department and our officers.”

Officers were not wearing body cameras because the department hasn’t implemented them yet, although they are planning to do a pilot program this summer. Meantime, the suspect faces several charges and will be arraigned in Newton District Court Monday morning.

