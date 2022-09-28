Man accused of attacking 3 women Sunday, including an attempted kidnapping in West Loop, is charged, police say

A man accused of trying to kidnap a woman in the West Loop Sunday and pouring urine over another woman’s head on a Red Line platform only minutes later is expected in court Wednesday, police said.

Quavon L. Ewing, 32, was charged with attempted kidnapping and two counts of aggravated battery in a public place, according to court records. Ewing was scheduled to appear before a judge on those charges shortly.

Additionally, Ewing, of the 5300 block of South Marshfield Avenue, was released on a personal recognizance bond after a court appearance Saturday for allegedly failing to register as a sex offender, court records show.

About 8:45 a.m. Sunday in the West Loop, Ewing allegedly tried to kidnap a 45-year-old woman but a good Samaritan intervened and Ewing fled, police said.

The woman was walking south on the sidewalk in the 200 block of South Sangamon Street when a man got close to her. He grabbed both of her arms and tried to pull her inside a maroon Dodge Plymouth minivan, police said.

The woman was able to scream and fight him off, according to police. A passenger in a Lyft vehicle confronted the man, who then fled in the minivan, police said.

About 15 minutes later at the CTA Red Line Harrison station, Ewing allegedly used both hands to push another woman into a corner and poured urine on her head, according to police.

Police said Ewing also was charged in connection with another battery of a woman that happened in the same neighborhood shortly before the Sangamon attack.

