Man accused of attacking another man with machete in Macon, deputies say

A Macon man is behind bars after he was accused of attacking another man with a machete.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office captured the moment, Linwood Crowder was arrested on Tuesday.

Deputies said, Crowder attacked another man with a machete near Houston Avenue in Macon.

Officials said the injury was non-life threatening, and the victim is expected to be okay.

Crowder is charged with aggravated assault.

Bibb County deputies haven’t said what prompted the attack.

