Man accused of attacking another man with machete in Macon, deputies say
A Macon man is behind bars after he was accused of attacking another man with a machete.
The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office captured the moment, Linwood Crowder was arrested on Tuesday.
Deputies said, Crowder attacked another man with a machete near Houston Avenue in Macon.
Officials said the injury was non-life threatening, and the victim is expected to be okay.
Crowder is charged with aggravated assault.
Bibb County deputies haven’t said what prompted the attack.
