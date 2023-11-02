Man accused of attacking, blinding security guard in Dayton enters insanity plea

Nov. 2—A Springfield man accused of permanently blinding a 66-year-old security guard during an attack last month in Dayton pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

James Timothy Fickling's defense attorney Jay Adams filed the plea on Wednesday, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

The plea also included a motion seeking Judge E. Gerald Parker to order an examination of Fickling's mental condition at the time of the incident and to determine whether he is competent to stand trial.

A grand jury indicted Fickling on three counts each of kidnapping and obstructing official business, two counts of assault and one count each of felonious assault, attempt to commit felonious assault, menacing and inducing panic earlier this week.

The charges stemmed from an Oct. 21 assault at the Premier Health Center building at 110 N. Main St. in Dayton.

Fickling reportedly entered the building around 5 p.m. and pulled the fire alarm. When the security guard came to investigate, Fickling began to struggle with the woman and eventually knocked her to the ground, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. said Fickling hit the woman in the head with his knee multiple times, knocking her unconscious. He then reportedly attacked her eyes and face, permanently blinding her in both eyes.

When Dayton fire crews responded due to the fire alarm, Fickling attempted to attack them and injured a fire captain.

Crews issued a "Signal 99," or call for emergency assistance, prompting additional fire and Dayton police crews to arrive.

Fickling also tried to bite a police officer when he was being arrested, according to an affidavit.

The security guard and Dayton fire personnel were taken to the hospital. One of the firefighters had a scratched cornea and had to miss a week of work, Heck said.

Video surveillance inside the Premier Health Center captured part of the incident.

Heck said the assault was one of the worst he's seen.

"It's like watching some kind of make believe wrestling show where these people are just pummeling each other," he said.