Man accused of attacking dog in Burlington turns himself in, charged with animal cruelty, police say

A man who allegedly attacked a dog who was walking with its owner in a Burlington reservoir turned himself in to police Monday morning.

Austin Beliveau Jr., 45, of Woburn, is charged with animal cruelty.

Burlington Police say on December 5, they received a report that a 69-year-old man and his dog were attacked by a bicyclist while walking around the Mill Pond Reservoir.

Investigators determined the two dogs owned by the bicyclist, last identified as Beliveau Jr., were off-leash and were involved in a confrontation with a rescue dog named Gigi. Beliveau Jr. allegedly tried separating the dogs by using his bike, which caused the 69-year-old man to fall.

According to police, Beliveau Jr. then repeatedly punched Gigi, causing extensive injuries to her face. The dog suffered a broken jaw, a broken nose, and the rearrangement of her teeth.

At noon on Monday, authorities say Beliveau Jr. turned himself into the Burlington Police Department.

He is expected to be arraigned at Woburn District Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW



