Man accused of attacking father

Nov. 7—A 29-year-old Odessa man was arrested early Monday on warrants that were issued after his elderly father reported being attacked by him on two separate occasions.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, a 74-year-old man called police on July 27 to report his son, Cory Bryce Horrell, became upset at him because he only gave him $100 for coming to help him with a broken down car. The man said his son began choking him with both of his hands because he wanted all of his money and only stopped when a passerby intervened, the report stated.

The passerby confirmed he came to the older man's aid and officers saw abrasions on the man's neck, the report stated.

Officers obtained an arrest warrant for Horrell at that time for injury to an elderly person with intent to cause bodily injury, a third-degree felony.

On Oct. 9, Horrell's father told police his son came to his work site and asked for money and became upset because he gave him all of the money he had, $8, the report stated. The man said his son threw the money at him and pulled him off a forklift by his neck and shirt collar.

The man further alleged Horrell pushed him up against a building while demanding more money and only stopped when one of his co-workers intervened, the report stated. Horrell's father and the co-worker told officers Horrell shouted "You're dead (expletive)," before leaving in his truck.

Officers noticed the elderly man had a torn shirt, a bloody cut on his neck and redness on both sides of his face, according to the report. The officers also saw a large lump on his chest; he explained he has a pacemaker.

Officers again obtained an arrest warrant for Horrell for injury to an elderly person with intent to cause bodily injury.

Horrell was booked into the Ector County jail on both warrants at 3:40 a.m. Monday. Bail has not yet been set.

Ector County court records show Horrell pleaded no contest to assault/family violence in July 2010 and paid a $200 fine.