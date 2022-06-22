Man accused of attacking mailman in Brookline indicted on attempted murder

A Pittsburgh man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for the attempted murder of a mailman in Brookline on May 28, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced Wednesday.

According to the indictment, Matthew Harrison, 43, attempted to murder and assault an employee of the United States with a deadly or dangerous weapon.

Harrison could face a sentence of not more than 20 years in prison, a fine of $250,000 or both.

The United States Postal Inspection Service, Mt. Lebanon Police Department, Allegheny County Police Department, and the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office conducted the joint investigation leading to the Indictment in this case.

On May 28, according to police, Harrison assaulted a mail carrier before barricading himself inside his home on Dorchester Avenue.

The mail carrier, who has been on the job for over 25 years, was transported to the hospital for injuries.

Harrison ran to his home, which is a few blocks away. It was then that Mount Lebanon police, along with Pittsburgh police, Baldwin police and postal inspectors, secured the area. After several hours and several attempts, police were able to get him out of the home.

