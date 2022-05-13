Man accused of attacking man with hammer after dispute over bicycles

A Dayton man is facing charges after allegedly assaulting a man with a hammer.

George Green, 50, was indicted by a grand jury Friday on two counts of felonious assault, according to court records.

Dayton Police officers responded to the 2200 block of E. Fifth Street last week after a 911 caller reported seeing a man beat another man with a hammer, according to an affidavit and statement of facts.

When they arrived on scene, a man told officers that he was just beaten on his head and body with a hammer. The man said the suspect’s name was George and described him to officers. The victim also told police the suspect drove off in a green Cadillac with an Ohio license plate, according to court records.

Officers later located the vehicle described by the victim in the area of McClain and St. Jude streets. They located Green and interviewed him about the incident.

“He acknowledged chasing [the victim] with a hammer due to a dispute over bicycles,” the statement of facts stated.

Green claimed to have “blacked out” during the incident and didn’t remember what happened.

Officers recovered the weapon, a standard claw hammer, and took Green into custody.

Green is booked in the Montgomery County Jail and is scheduled to appear in court next on May 17 at 8:30 a.m.