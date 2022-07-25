Man accused of attacking mother and toddler, kicking car in Vancouver Chinatown

The man accused of knocking down a mother and her toddler in Vancouver's Chinatown in Canada reportedly kicked and dented a car before the incident early this month.

The incident occurred along East Cordova Street on July 9 when the driver, identified as Tami Higo, encountered the suspect who would later be identified as Shakwan David Kelly, 27.

Recalling the incident in an interview with Global News, Higo said she was driving with her friend when she had to slow to an almost complete stop to avoid hitting Kelly after he slowly entered the road near Hawks Avenue.

“He’s right beside the passenger door of my car, so close, and he all of a sudden gives it everything he’s got,” Higo told the publication on Saturday. “He just kicks the passenger door in to the point where there’s quite a large visible dent.”

Instead of confronting the man, Higo called the police. She recalled that Kelly just “came back to the sidewalk and just walked back up the block like nothing had happened.”

“I just thought there’s something just not quite right with this guy,” Higo added.

The damage to her car is still intact. Higo, a nurse who has worked in mental health and substance use, said she has yet to receive the total costs for the repair.

Kelly was reportedly captured on a surveillance camera sprinting without a shirt on the sidewalk of Pender Street moments after his encounter with Higo. Surveillance footage shows Kelly hitting a mother and her toddler standing in front of a store and knocking them down.

The man was later arrested on Main Street and charged with mischief, assault and obstructing a peace officer. He was released on bail the following day under court conditions that he must not possess any weapons and not be intoxicated by alcohol or illegal drugs in public.

Despite being on bail, Kelly reportedly assaulted another victim at the Kettle Friendship Society on July 19.

After reviewing surveillance footage, Higo said Kelly looked familiar and believes he was the one who dented her car.

Kelly has been in custody since July 21, with the Crown looking to revoke his bail. His lawyer said the man has “mental health difficulties.”

“I think he deserves to get the help that he needs,” Higo said.

Besides assaulting the mother and her toddler, denting Higo’s vehicle and assaulting a victim at the Kettle Friendship Society, Kelly has also been accused of assaulting two security guards at Vancouver General Hospital on June 19.

The Metro Vancouver Transit Police are also investigating a possible connection between Kelly and the man who assaulted a female passenger on a Vancouver bus on June 20. Authorities said the man boarded at Marine Drive and Main Street. Minutes later, he aggressively approached a woman and threatened her with his fist.

The man then followed the woman to the front of the bus and punched her multiple times in the head, causing her to fall to the ground.

Anyone who may have information about the incident is urged to contact the Transit Police at 604-515-8300 or by text at 87-77-77.

Featured Image via @VancouverPD