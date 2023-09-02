Man accused of attacking neighbor with pipe over borrowed wrench

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Frayser man has been charged with aggravated assault after police say he attacked his neighbor with a pipe while the neighbor was working on a car.

Nathaniel Smith said his neighbor was upset about an air impact wrench the victim had borrowed from him a few days earlier and had failed to return.

“I gave the tool back to him, and he said it was not his, and that’s when he threatened me,” said Smith.

Smith said Oscar Spinks wanted him to give him $1,000 to buy a brand new wrench, and when he refused, Spinks ambushed him while he was working under the hood of a car. A friend visiting Smith said she watched Spinks hit Smith twice with the pipe.

“The man came out of the bushes with the pipe and hit my friend on the top of the back, and then my friend ran back to the house. Jumped out of his shoes,” said Crystal Jackson.

Police responded to the incident in the 4300 block of Range Line on August 18, but Spinks, 70, was booked in the Shelby County Jail Friday.

Smith was treated at the hospital for bruising and swelling.

Spinks is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

