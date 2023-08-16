Man accused of attacking people at knife-point twice at same Orlando complex

A man is accused of attacking two people at knife-point at separate times at the same Orlando apartment complex and police are looking for additional victims.

Police said Vincent Laing Jr. is accused of attacking someone on Tuesday, and also another time earlier this year at the same apartment complex on South Kirkman Road.

Police did not specify which apartment complex the attacks occurred, but they did say they are looking into whether there could be more victims.

Police said one of the victims reported being forced into an apartment at knifepoint, and sexually battered. Police said he tried to leave in his Hyundai Elantra when police stopped him.

If Laing has victimized you or anyone you know, you are asked to contact the Orlando Police Department or Central Florida Crimeline.





