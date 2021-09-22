Man accused of attacking police chief

Sep. 22—A Johnstown-area man will appear in Cambria County court, accused of assaulting the Upper Yoder police chief in a dispute stemming from termination of his parental rights.

Luke Michael Goas, 41, of the 300 block of Luzerne Street, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, before District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township.

Township police charged Goas with aggravated assault, resisting arrest and criminal trespass.

According to a criminal complaint, Goas was spotted near a home on Lindberg Avenue on Aug. 24 — one day after a county court judge revoked his parental rights and issued a no-contact order with an elementary-age child.

Upper Yoder Police Chief Donald Hess attempted to arrest Goas, who allegedly kicked the chief two times and attempted to bite him, the complaint said.

"Our department was dispatched to that address for an unwanted person," Hess said. "There was a prior order that he was not to be there.

"Everyone is working together to get this gentleman the help he needs," he said.

Goas was freed from Cambria County Prison on $50,000 unsecured bond.

"We're attempting to work with the commonwealth to reach an amicable solution," Goas' attorney, John Messina, of Johnstown, said.