Man accused of attacking, raping child in sugar-cane field near Thibodaux

A suspect was arrested after authorities said he attacked and raped a 13-year-old girl last year near Thibodaux.

Marlon Rios, 28, of Gonzales, is charged with second-degree rape and second-degree kidnapping, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

Rios was taken into custody during a traffic stop May 7 in St. Charles Parish, authorities said.

Local courts: Lafourche man gets 25 years for abusing infant son. Judge calls injuries 'horrific'

The Sheriff's Office began searching for Rios after receiving a call May 21, 2021, from the mother of the 13-year-old, who reported her child had been attacked and raped by a man in a sugar-cane field near Supreme Drive in Thibodaux, authorities said.

The girl’s father tried to apprehend the suspect in the field but he ran away, authorities said. Off-duty State Police and Terrebonne sheriff's deputies searched for the suspect but could not find him.

Police said the girl had been walking in an isolated area near her neighborhood when a man approached her from behind and sexually assaulted her. Following an investigation, detectives identified Rios as the suspect and obtained a warrant for his arrest, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Rios was transferred to the Terrebonne jail Tuesday and is being held on $500,000 bail.

This article originally appeared on The Courier: Man accused of attacking, raping child in Thibodaux area field