Man accused of attacking two women faces felony charge

Aug. 11—A Flathead Valley man faces a felony charge after allegedly attacking a pair of women with a clothing iron, metal rod and ax before threatening to burn down the home they retreated to during the Aug. 3 confrontation.

Prosecutors have filed one count of assault with a weapon against Joshua James Koffler, 31. He is being held in county jail with bail set at $105,000.

Authorities took Koffler into custody after deputies responded to a Hoffman Draw home about 3:40 p.m., Aug. 3. There they met with two women, who had fled from a nearby home, court documents said.

Koffler was in a recently ended relationship with one of the women, according to court documents. That failed romantic relationship had led to an argument in a trailer, the two told deputies. When the other woman tried to intervene, an intoxicated Koffler allegedly swung a clothing iron at her.

Though they disarmed Koffler and left the trailer, he allegedly followed with a collapsible metal rod, swinging it at them. The two got into a nearby home, where Koffler reappeared, this time with an ax, court documents said.

The women accused him of threatening to kill them and said he pelted the home with objects, broke a window and tried to break down a door. He rubbed his face against the broken window, the two told authorities.

Unable to get into the home, Koffler then retrieved gasoline and poured it onto nearby brush piles, court documents said. He allegedly threatened to burn the home down. At that, the two women fled toward the approaching deputies, according to court documents.

Koffler is expected to be arraigned before Judge Amy Eddy in Flathead County District Court on Aug. 25. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years behind bars and a $50,000 fine.

