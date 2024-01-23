Man accused of attacking wife, stepson

Jan. 23—An Odessa man was arrested early Sunday morning after he was accused of punching his wife in the face and threatening to kill his stepson.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, officers received a disturbance call shortly after midnight Sunday from the 1500 block of Beverly Street.

When officers arrived, they spoke to a 45-year-old woman with an injured nose who told them her husband, Brett Robbins, 44, punched her during an argument over a lost phone.

The woman also told the officers her 29-year-old son and Robbins began to fight after she was punched and during that fight her husband got a knife. According to the report, the woman said Robbins told her son that if he didn't leave the home he was going to kill him while he slept.

The son gave a similar account, the report stated.

Although neither the son or the woman wanted to press charges, Robbins was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and assault.

Robbins was released from the Ector County jail Monday after posting surety bonds totaling $27,500.

