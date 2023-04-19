Man accused of attacking woman inside bathroom at Lori Wilson Park in Cocoa Beach, police say

Police in Cocoa Beach said a man was arrested after he was accused of an attempted sexual battery at a park.

Investigators said they arrested William Edward Russell Jr. in connection to some sort of incident that happened Tuesday at Lori Wilson Park.

According to a report, Russell attacked and choked a woman inside of a women’s bathroom after saying he had a gun.

Russell also started to remove her bathing suit as she yelled out for help, according to a report.

Police said Russell later ran away after another man outside of the bathroom yelled out after hearing the disturbance.

Officers said Russell was later arrested in Cape Canaveral and identified by the woman.

Documents show Russell is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, attempted sexual battery and false imprisonment.

Russell is set to go before a judge Wednesday afternoon.

