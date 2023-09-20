Man accused of attempted break-in in Dickson City faces Scranton charges

Sep. 19—A man jailed after an attempted break-in at a police impound lot in Dickson City faces more charges in connection with a burglary and assault last month in Scranton's Hill Section.

City police charged Jahsiah Nefanta Laborde, 26, with pushing ex-girlfriend Mecca Hunt down and punching her in the face after forcing his way into her Ash Street residence Aug. 15.

Laborde tossed items around the home, shattering a flat-screen television and breaking a large Bluetooth speaker, before leaving with Hunt's iPhone, police said.

Magisterial District Judge George Seig ordered Laborde held in the Lackawanna County Prison on $30,000 bail after his arraignment on burglary, simple assault, theft by unlawful taking and other charges.

Laborde was among three people arrested after Dickson City police say an officer found him trying to break into the locked impound lot at Johnson's Towing early Monday.

— DAVID SINGLETON

