Man accused of attempted break-in, drug possession sentenced in district court

Feb. 28—A Kalispell man accused of trying to burglarize a fast food joint in September while already facing a drug possession charge earned a suspended sentence in Flathead County District Court last month.

Jeffrey David Pierce, 39, received the suspended two-year stint with the state Department of Corrections on Jan. 19 for a felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs charge stemming back to 2021. He struck a plea deal in November that saw prosecutors agree not to pursue charges in connection with the attempted break-in on U.S. 2 in Kalispell.

Along with the suspended sentence, Judge Amy Eddy gave Pierce credit for 16 days of time served.

Pierce picked up the charge when Kalispell Police officers arrested him on an outstanding warrant in November 2021. They allegedly found a white crystalline substance in a container in his pocket that later tested positive for methamphetamine.

He pleaded not guilty to the felony in March 2022 and was released on his own recognizance as the case worked through the court system.

On Sept. 25, an employee of a Main Street bar in Kalispell reported seeing a person clad in black shining a light through the window of a nearby fast food restaurant closed for the night, court documents said. Responding Kalispell Police officers allegedly found Pierce, in possession of a metal pick, headlamp and gloves, nearby.

Pierce had been spotted by officers earlier in the night trying to get through the locked doors of the restaurant, court documents said.

Pierce allegedly told authorities he heard calls from help inside the fast food joint and was trying to rescue the person. Authorities checked the area, but found no one in distress, court documents said.

Prosecutors noted in Pierce's subsequent plea agreement that he could have faced counts of burglary and criminal possession of drugs had they pursued charges for the attempted break-in.

