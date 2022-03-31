Man accused of attempted homicide now charged with DUI while free on bail

Mar. 31—MOUNT CARMEL — A Shamokin man already facing attempted homicide charges is now accused of driving under the influence of alcohol and marijuana three weeks after being released from jail on bail.

Akeem Tyree Gregory, 32, of Shamokin, is now facing three misdemeanor counts of DUI, a misdemeanor count of possessing marijuana and a summary count of driving while suspended. The charges were filed by Mount Carmel Borough Police Officer Kyle Schauer in the Mount Carmel office of District Judge William Cole.

Gregory was released from Northumberland County Jail on Feb. 1 on $250,000 unsecured bail. The incident that led to the DUI charges took place on Feb. 22.

Police reported that a white Ford Fusion was double parked at 10:50 p.m. in the area of 200 S. Maple St., Mount Carmel. When police approached the vehicle, Gregory was behind the wheel and the owner of the vehicle, Nicole Share, was in the passenger seat, according to police.

Police reported the smell of alcohol and marijuana from inside the vehicle. The officer observed a 12-pack of Corona beer on the passenger floor, an unopened can of Twisted Tea and a marijuana joint in the center console, police said.

When asked to step out of the vehicle, Gregory allegedly smelled of alcohol and allegedly had slurred speech, glassy red eyes and a lethargic demeanor, police said.

Gregory was unable to complete a Standardized Field Sobriety Test and was placed into custody. He was transported to Geisinger-Shamokin Area Community Hospital for a blood draw, police said.

The results showed that Gregory's blood alcohol level was .082, just above the legal limit, and his blood showed active and inactive metabolites associated with marijuana usage, police said.

Gregory does not have a valid Pennsylvania license since his operating privileges are suspended, police said.

Gregory was previously accused of allegedly shooting another man and then barricading himself in a Mount Carmel home for six hours. Gregory was arrested by Shamokin police for allegedly shooting Joel Santiago at least four times on Feb. 22, 2020, over an altercation involving $160 in marijuana. Shamokin police discovered Gregory was inside a Mount Carmel home and arrived in an attempt to speak with him but Gregory refused to exit the South Maple Street property.

After nearly six hours, police fired tear gas into the home and Gregory said he was asleep and didn't even know police were there until the window shot out, according to court documents.

He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on the DUI charges at noon April 27 in front of Cole.

Gregory is charged with attempted criminal homicide, two felony counts of aggravated assault, a felony count of burglary, a felony count of criminal trespass, a felony count of illegally possessing a firearm and a misdemeanor count of recklessly endangering another person.

Gregory is scheduled for jury selection on pending drug charges at 9:15 a.m. Monday in Northumberland County Court in front of President Judge Charles Saylor. He is scheduled for a status conference on the attempted homicide charge and other pending drug charges at 1:15 p.m. May 23 in front of Saylor.