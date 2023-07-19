Man accused of attempted kidnapping at Xenia school found competent to stand trial for second time

A Greene County judge has determined if a Fairborn man accused of impersonating a parent and planning to drug and kidnap a child at an “Open House” event last year is competent to stand trial.

Reid Duran, 35, appeared in Greene County Common Pleas Court Wednesday afternoon for a competency hearing. News Center 7 was there as it was determined that Duran is competent to stand.

This was the second time Duran had been ruled competent to stand trial. He initially was found to be competent in February, but two months later his attorney filed a motion for an independent forensic examination, according to online court records. In May, another forensic evaluation was scheduled to take place in June.

He’s been charged with attempted kidnapping, felonious assault, and escape and previously pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Duran was arrested last August after an incident at St. Brigid School. According to police, Duran went to the school, attempting to impersonate a parent with the intention of trying to kidnap a child.

When police arrived on scene, they interviewed Duran in the school parking lot where he gave different stories about why he was at the school before admitting that he came to kidnap a child. He then voluntarily agreed to come to the Xenia Police Division to speak with officers, as News Center 7 previously reported.

While in an interview room, Duran attempted to stab a Xenia officer with a pen. The incident was caught on a surveillance camera. The videos were released as part of a public records request previously made by News Center 7. The videos showed a man, later identified as Duran, grab a pen and attempt to stab a police officer.

Duran later told an officer that he went to St. Brigid School “attempting to find a small child to obtain sexual favors,” according to the affidavit. He told police he planned to drug the child with a tranquilizer-laced Starburst and abduct them when they passed out.

A trial date for Duran has not been scheduled yet, but News Center 7 learned in court Wednesday that it’s expected to begin in the late summer or early fall of this year.