Man accused of attempted murder in September incident that severely injured young woman

Nov. 28—Santa Fe police have charged a man with attempted first-degree murder in an incident more than two months ago that left a young woman fighting for her life.

Jonathan Castaneda, 21, is accused of purposefully hitting Valicity Lazoya, 19, with his truck the night of Sept. 22 in the parking lot of Sangre de Cristo Apartments and leaving her for dead.

A criminal complaint was filed Monday against Castaneda in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.

A statement of probable cause provides details of the investigation, in which police reviewed surveillance footage from the parking lot as well as the contents of Lozoya's cellphone to identify a suspect.

According to the statement, Castaneda admitted to police he had hit Lozoya with his truck after waiting for her for hours in the parking lot of her apartment complex in the Hopewell Mann neighborhood.

Police arrested Castaneda on Monday at his home on the south side of Santa Fe. An arraignment is scheduled Tuesday afternoon.

Lazoya was in an induced coma for more than a month after she was found lying in the parking lot with injuries that initially appeared to be sustained in a brutal beating.

An investigator said in late October her condition was "stable."

The charging documents against Castaneda indicate police have interviewed Lozoya.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.