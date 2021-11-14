Man accused of attempted rape at Boston MBTA station

BOSTON – A man is in custody after he was accused of trying to rape someone at an MBTA station in Boston, MBTA Transit Police said.

They said the attempted rape happened at about 10:30 p.m. Friday at State Street Station.

The department tweeted photos of the suspect, 33-year-old Luis Salinas, at 10 a.m. Saturday and tweeted a short surveillance video about 15 minutes later.

Shortly after 2:15 p.m., Transit Police tweeted that detectives had tracked down Salinas in downtown Boston and arrested him in connection with the attempted rape.

"Our Twitter followers are the BEST !!!!" reads the tweet from the MBTA Transit Police account.

Police did not specify which charges Salinas is facing or when he will be arraigned in court.

This article originally appeared on The Enterprise: Man arrested for attempted rape at State St. T Station