Man accused of attempted rape at gunpoint in Dorchester

Police arrested a man accused of claiming to be a police officer before pulling a gun on a woman and trying to rape her in Dorchester early Saturday.

Charles Singleton, also known as Charles Zimmerman, 51, met the woman after a social gathering in the area, police say.

The woman told police Singleton claimed to be police officer and offered to give her a ride. He drove to a nearby field, where he pulled out a gun and forced her out of the car, police say.

Singleton ordered the woman to walk toward the darkened field and groped her and threatened to kill her if she did not follow his demands, which were “graphic and sexual in nature,” according to police.

When the woman screamed, Singleton assaulted her before taking her purse and cell phone, police say. He then ran to his parked car, where he was found when officers arrived.

Police say they found the woman’s purse, as well as a discarded .45-caliber Taurus firearm with a laser sight near Singleton’s car. Her cell phone was found on Singleton while officers were searching him, according to police.

Singleton will appear in Dorchester District Court on charges of assault with intent to rape, kidnapping, indecent assault and battery, intent to rob while armed and unlawful possession of a firearm.

