Man accused of attempted rape at HPU dorm

Dec. 6—HIGH POINT — A Greensboro man has been charged with trying to sexually assault two students at a High Point University dormitory room on Sunday morning.

At 6:15 a.m., High Point Police Department officers were called after a man got on campus and reached the North Residence Hall under false pretenses, university officials told The High Point Enterprise. The university did not say what the pretense was.

Two students were able to leave the room where the man went, according to HPU officials.

Neither the police department nor the university released any details about what happened.

The man, Phillippe Joseph Warren Saieed, 39, fled campus but was arrested about 2:45 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Redding Drive, a residential area near W. Green Drive and W. Ward Avenue. He was charged with two counts of first-degree burglary, two counts of breaking and entering, two counts of assault on a female and two counts of attempted first-degree rape.

Bond was set at $1 million secured. Saieed was in custody Monday at the Guilford County Jail in High Point.

Saieed was charged in 2012 with attempted rape, assault on a female and assault with a deadly weapon in Raleigh, where he lived at the time. A woman reported that he tried to attack her after bumping her bicycle with his SUV. He was convicted in 2013 on a charge of felonious restraint, according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety.

