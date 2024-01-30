Man accused of attempted Rescue Mission break-in

Jan. 30—A West Side man is facing charges for reportedly trying to break into the City Rescue Mission on Croton Avenue.

New Castle police reported Qualin Jamal Sebree, 33, of East Grant Street, was seen trying to kick in the door at the shelter at 319 Croton Ave. around 10:15 a.m. Sunday.

According to a criminal complaint, a window on the door was cracked and the door itself was damaged. Sebree had been told he was not allowed on the premises.

When the police approached him, he put his hands in the air and admitted he did it, the report said. He told the police he was going to the facility to eat lunch that is served there daily.

Sebree is charged with attempted burglary, criminal trespass, defiant trespass and criminal mischief.

He was arraigned Monday afternoon by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail on a $5,000 bond.

Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.

