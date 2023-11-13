Man accused of attempted sexual assault in Dunn's Woods on Indiana University campus

A transient Bloomington man faces multiple charges after an alleged sexual assault of an Indiana University student on campus Friday evening.

Indiana University police credit bystanders who witnessed the 5:30 p.m. assault in Dunn's Woods with helping the woman and with apprehending the suspect.

According to an IUPD news release, police were called to Dunn's Woods, south of the IU Student Building, to an attempted sexual assault in progress.

"Bystanders who were nearby witnessed the attempted assault and intervened," the news release said. They located the suspect at the intersection of Fourth and Lincoln streets.

What happened? Shooting death of Unionville woman Tara Langley detailed in court affidavit

The victim, identified as an IU student, was provided with support and resources.

"The IU Police Department commends the quick action of the bystanders that stepped in when they saw a harmful situation and for swiftly contacting law enforcement," IU public safety information officer Hannah Skibba said in the release.

Brian Silas Jones II, 24, listed in court records as transient, was booked into the Monroe County Jail at 5:38 p.m. Friday. Preliminary charges against him are attempted rape, sexual battery, battery with injury, criminal confinement and trespass.

Monroe Circuit Court records show that similar charges filed against Jones this summer from another sexual assault case were dismissed just two weeks ago.

Jones was charged in June with two felonies, sexual battery and confinement, and jailed on $4,000 bond.

During a July 7 bail review hearing, Judge Mary Ellen Diekhoff ordered Jones be released without bail if he reported in daily with the probation department.

Jones was back in jail a week later for violating the judge's order, court records show. Judge Valeri Haughton then released Jones on his own recognizance July 20.

Three months later, on Oct. 31, Haughton issued a ruling finding Jones was incompetent to stand trial. The prosecutor's office filed a motion to dismiss the charges, which Haughton granted.

The judge terminated a no-contact order protecting the victim in the case, the docket says, and ordered the case be expunged.

Jones has been charged with felonies in other cases since 2017. All charges were dismissed each time.

They include two counts of resisting arrest in 2019 — one with a deadly weapon — and two counts of unauthorized entry into vehicles, dismissed by Judge Christine Talley Haseman.

In 2017, charges from three cases that included intimidation with a deadly weapon, battery with injury, resisting law enforcement with a weapon, theft and unauthorized entry into a vehicle, were dismissed by former Judge Teresa Harper.

Contact H-T reporter Laura Lane at llane@heraldt.com or 812-318-5967.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: IUPD: Bystanders intervene in attempted sexual assault on campus