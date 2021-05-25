Man accused of attempting to kidnap, buy toddler arraigned

May 25—LONDON — A Corbin man who has been accused of attempting to kidnap and then offering $1,000 for a toddler was formally arraigned in United States District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky on Monday.

A court-appointed lawyer representing Ronnie Lou Helton, 74, entered a plea of not guilty for her client who was physically present during the arraignment.

Helton was indicted by a federal grand jury back in April. The indictment says Helton attempted "to kidnap, abduct, seize, confine, and carry away another person" for the purpose of assault using a means of interstate commerce, a red Pontiac sedan.

Helton was arrested on April 7 by the Corbin Police Department after a call came in claiming Helton had parked across the street from where the caller's 3-year-old grandchild was playing.

The caller, Kristy Baker, reported to police that a man in a blue shirt, later identified as Helton, walked over to where her grandchild was playing on a trailer and began attempting to assist him to the other side of the fence by holding his hand and leading him to where the trailer sloped higher up on the fence.

Baker told police that when she began to yell at the subject, he released the child who then ran to her.

According to the arrest citation, Helton walked into the family's yard as the child ran from Baker to her boyfriend, Tony Goodwin, who was coming from around the back of the house.

"Goodwin reported that the 3-year-old clinched his leg and hid behind him," the arrest citation read. Goodwin then reported that Helton offered $1,000 for the child.

The arrest citation goes on to say that after Goodwin yelled for the man to leave, Helton went back across the road to where his vehicle was parked and left.

Baker was able to give police a license plate number along with a description of the vehicle and suspect, who was later located at an apartment on American Greeting Card Road where he was arrested.

Helton was originally lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center, but has since been transferred to the Laurel County Detention Center as a federal prisoner being held for federal court proceedings. Helton currently is being held on a $75,000 cash bond issued in Whitley County and is ordered to have no contact with the victim or the victim's family.

Outside of his federal charge, Helton also faces state charges of attempted kidnapping and human trafficking with a victim under the age of 18. Each charge could carry a sentence of five to ten years if Helton is found guilty in Whitley County. Helton's case has not yet been presented to a Whitley County grand jury.

If Helton is found guilty in federal court, he could receive a sentence of up to 20 years, a fine up to $250,000, and up to three years of supervised release.

Helton's jury trial in U.S. District Court is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 27.