Man accused of attempting to kidnap a jogger in Westmoreland County arrested

A man accused of attempting to kidnap a jogger in Westmoreland County has been arrested.

Police say Frank Springer from Bolivar was arrested on Friday.

Authorities believe Springer threatened a woman jogging with a handgun and tried to force her into his vehicle on Sunday.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> Police search for man who tried to abduct woman jogging in Westmoreland County

Police say they were able to identify Springer with surveillance video. Several witnesses also said they recognized his 1995 Buick LeSabre at the scene.

During the attack, Springer allegedly fired several shots near the woman. Police believe he was trying to intimidate her.

The victim told police Springer threw her phone into a nearby creek.

The District Attorney’s office says a person who drove near the incident was able to intervene, causing Springer to flee.

Springer faces attempted homicide, attempted kidnapping, aggravated assault and other related charges.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Billboard along busy Butler County intersection causing commotion among community FAA: Corrupt file caused Wednesday’s air traffic meltdown White House: More classified records found at Biden’s Delaware home VIDEO: Damar Hamlin released from hospital, will continue rehabilitation in Buffalo DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts