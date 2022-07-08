Man accused of attempting to kill with spear bound over for trial in Oconto County

Joey VandeWettering, 60, is seen during his preliminary hearing in Oconto County Circuit Court on June 29. On the monitor above him is Daniel McDermid of Oconto Falls, who VandeWettering is accused of attempting to kill during a May 1 incident in the town of Oconto Falls.

OCONTO – A former Gillett man facing attempted murder and other charges was bound over for trial following a preliminary hearing on June 29.

The attorney for Joey J. VandeWettering, 60, hinted at a possible self-defense justification for when he questioned the state’s witness, Investigator Nick School of the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office.

The hearing was unusual in that the victim in the case watched the hearing via video monitor from the Oconto County Jail. He apparently was allowed to do so under Marsy's Law, which expanded rights of victims under a measure approved by voters in 2019.

Daniel McDermid, 41, was apparently taken into custody on a probation hold following the incident with VandeWettering on May 1 in the town of Oconto Falls.

Under questioning from interim Assistant District Attorney Larry Lasee, School outlined the incident — which was reported to the sheriff’s office about 8:15 a.m. — based on McDermid’s statements:

McDermid had went to his residence in the 7900 block of Konitzer Road because he was being evicted, and noticed items were missing.

Accompanied by his ex-wife, McDermid went next door, believing VandeWettering had his property. He confronted VandeWettering, they men argued and McDermid said he was struck twice by him.

McDermid backed away, and VanderWettering grabbed a piece of metal pipe, so McDermid did as well.

The ex-wife stepped between the men, and she and McDermid got back into their vehicle. As they were leaving, they saw Vandewettering take a shotgun from the RV where he was living, loaded or racked the gun and made comments they perceived as a threat.

They drove next door a drive connecting the two properties, and stopped so McDermid could reclaim tires he owned that were on a trike-style motorbike belonging to Vandewettering.

But Vandewettering approached with a “three-pronged spear,” made threatening comments and told them to move away.

McDermid and the ex-wife got back in the truck, but Vandewettering to hit the front of the vehicle and the passenger side of the windshield, breaking it.

Story continues

McDermid claimed he was trying to put truck in reverse to get away, but it lurched forward, striking the trike.

VanderWettering then came to the driver’s side of the pickup and stabbed into the through the open driver’s window at McDermid. However, the spear went to the back of the seat.

McDermid attempted to speed away, but he heard blast and “was struck by what he felt and law enforcement believes was a BB between his eyes” that had been fired by Vandewettering, School said. BBs also struck the driver’s side of the pickup.

After VandeWettering was taken into custody, he made comments that he should have shot at law enforcement and conducted “suicide by cop,” and threatened to shoot McDermid at the courthouse. The threat to officers was general, school added, except for one directed at a particular deputy.

Defense attorney Scott Lyon asked School if he was aware of injuries sustained by Vandewettering during the incident.

“I know your client claimed there were injuries,” School said.

When asked by Lyon about a bruise on VandeWettering’s forearm or mark on his head, School said he didn't seen them.

“Are you aware of the broken jaw and subsequent surgery my client had to undergo because of this incident?” Lyon asked School.

School said he knew appointments were made for treatment, but he didn’t know any medical details.

As for McDermid’s injury, School told Lyon that he saw a mark with dried blood between his eyes, but didn’t think there was a BB still imbedded.

At his point, McDermid chimed in.

“Yes there was your honor,” he said.

Judge Jay Conley cut him off, telling him he was not allowed to interrupt the hearing. Conley had previously admonished VandeWettering for speaking too loudly while trying to confer with Lyon.

McDermid said VandeWettering was about 75 yards away when the gun was fired.

School told Lyon that McDermid never mentioned striking VandeWettering, entering his client’s residence, and if the ex-wife holding a metal pipe. A witness did see McDermid driving toward VandeWettering..

Conley found probable cause that a felony occurred and that VandeWettering probably was responsible, bound him over for trial, and scheduled arraignment for July 12.

In addition to attempted first-degree intentional homicide using a dangerous weapon, VanderWettering is also charged with first-degree recklessly endangering safety while using a dangerous weapon, threaten a law enforcement officer and battery. They carry maximum sentences of 65 years, 17½ years, six years and nine months, respectively.

Court records now list VandeWettering as homeless. He is being held on $150,000 cash bond.

McDermid in February was granted three years probation by Judge Michael T. Judge, who withheld sentences for felony bail jumping and reckless driving causing bodily harm. He is scheduled to be sentenced July 28 for after the probation was revoked.

RELATED: Oconto Police's dog handler Brad Shearer named state VFW's Officer of the Year

FOR MORE OCONTO COUNTY NEWS: Check out our website!

Contact Kent Tempus at (920) 431-8226 or ktempus@gannett.com.

Our subscribers make this coverage possible. Subscribe to a USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin site today with one of our special offers support local journalism.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Oconto County man accused of attempted murder with spear faces trial