Man accused of attempting to lure minors into his car

Aug. 11—MINERAL WELLS — Mineral Wells police Tuesday arrested a man accused of attempting to lure minors into his vehicle in the parking lot of a local business.

Kevin Michael Miller, 35, was arrested and charged with criminal solicitation of a minor, a third-degree felony, and booked into the Palo Pinto County Jail.

MWPD received several calls of a male subject harassing customers and driving erratically around the parking lot of Walmart Tuesday afternoon. Officers responded and learned the subject was last seen driving a gray SUV-type vehicle, but was no longer on the scene. While investigating that call, police received a related call from a mother who reported that same male had attempted to lure her minor daughters into his vehicle, police said.

Officers changed locations to the girls' residence, where they met with the two, ages 16 and 17. The teens reported they had been shopping and were exiting the store when they noticed a gray SUV following them through the parking lot.

"The victims said a white male, with a beard and wearing sunglasses, was driving the SUV and attempted to get victims to stop and talk to him," MWPD Chief Dean Sullivan said. "The victims ignored the man and continued toward their car. The victims described how the male raised his voice and began making several sexually inappropriate comments to them.

"At that point, the older sibling stopped and took a cell phone photo of the suspect. The suspect continued to reiterate his inappropriate, sexual remarks toward the victims including his intent to induce them into engaging in a sexual act. The victims were able to reach their vehicle and fled the scene."

As the investigation progressed, detectives received several tips via social media and were able to identify Miller, who was located at an area motel.

Miller's bond has not yet been set.