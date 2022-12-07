Man accused of ATV hit-and-run that injured Fall River police officer arrested

FALL RIVER — An ATV driver accused of striking and dragging a Fall River police officer last month was arrested Monday, police said.

Police were called on Nov. 4 to the area of Delcar and Robinson streets after an officer requested assistance. Responding officers found a 17-year veteran of the police department lying on the ground, suffering from serious injuries.

The officer was struck by an ATV that was attempting to flee during a traffic stop, police said.

Officials said after an investigation, police arrested the driver of the ATV, Jeremias Cabral, 21, of Fall River.

Cabral is facing multiple charges, including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious injury, assault and battery on a police officer causing serious injury, negligent operation of a recreational vehicle, and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, among other charges.

A 17-year-old was previously arrested in connection with the incident and wrongly identified by a witness as the ATV driver, police said.

The teen will face other charges in connection with the incident, police said.

The officer, who was not identified, was treated at Rhode Island Hospital and later released.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: ATV driver accused of striking, dragging Fall River officer arrested