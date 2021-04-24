Man accused in auto theft, chase with Vancouver police

Apr. 23—A man is facing a slew of criminal charges after allegedly stealing a truck, leading police on a pursuit, crashing the stolen vehicle and then arming himself with an ax.

Vancouver police responded at about 9:20 a.m. Thursday to a suspicious circumstances complaint in the 100 block of Southeast 88th Avenue.

The caller said a man was wandering on and around several properties in the Vancouver Heights neighborhood and appeared to be suffering from a mental health crisis, police department spokeswoman Kim Kapp said in an email.

The man reportedly located an unlocked truck — with the keys inside — and backed it into the owner's garage, partially ripping off some of the paneling. He then sped away from the area, Kapp said, running stop signs and driving with the hood open, obstructing the windshield.

Police gave chase, and the thief crashed the stolen truck into a treeline near Southeast 95th Avenue and French Road. He then ran from the truck, Kapp said.

Officers set up containment in the area and found the suspect in a backyard. Kapp said he had armed himself with a large ax and broke through several neighboring fences. He was detained after police used a stun gun on him. The man, whose name has not been released, was taken to a local hospital for evaluation, Kapp said.

She said police have referred charges of vehicle theft, second-degree malicious mischief, attempting to elude, reckless driving and hit-and-run.