Man accused of auto theft with child in vehicle

Nov. 20—MANKATO — A North Mankato man is accused of taking off in a woman's car with a baby inside.

Thomas Andrew Partridge, 23, was recently charged with the felony for theft, a gross misdemeanor for financial transaction card fraud and a misdemeanor for driving without a license in Nicollet County District Court.

The incident happened on Nov. 12, according to a criminal complaint, with police saying the woman reported Partridge stole her vehicle while she was in the shower and he was supervising their 4-month-old child.

Police reportedly located Partridge, the vehicle and the baby outside a Mankato store. They said Partridge told them he had permission to use the vehicle to go get his phone fixed and planned to return the vehicle afterward.

After police returned the vehicle to the woman, she reported her debit card was found in the vehicle and was used for cash withdrawals totaling $160. Police say they found $153 plus loose change in Partridge's possession at the jail.

The woman reportedly said he had lived with her until about a week before. He asked to use her vehicle earlier in the day, the complaint states, but she told him no because he didn't have a valid driver's license.

Police say she told them she hadn't reported him for taking the vehicle in the past because she didn't want him to get in trouble. She reported him this time because the child was missing along with the vehicle and she was scared, according to the complaint.

